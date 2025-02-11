Drunk man arrested for exposing himself in McDonald’s play area, Fall River Police say

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself in a child’s play area while intoxicated on Tuesday.

Robert DeMello was charged with open and gross lewdness, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, drug possession, and other outstanding warrants.

According to Fall River Police, officers responding to a disturbance at McDonald’s on President Avenue were told by distressed customers a drunk man had exposed himself in the play area before fleeing. Witnesses allege the man also dropped an unknown quantity of pills on his way out.

Officers quickly located the suspect, who allegedly gave police a false name.

After reviewing hospital records, authorities identified the suspect as DeMello and determined he had two active warrants. They conducted a search of his belongings and allegedly found several illegal substances.

He will be arraigned in Fall River District Court.

