Drivers uninjured after large chunks of ice fall off truck and smashes windshields on Route 3

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The drivers of two cars managed to avoid injury after large chunks of ice flew off a truck on Route 3 Tuesday.

Troopers responded to multiple 911 calls of ice that became dislodged from a truck and struck the windshields of two vehicles, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Although the truck did not stop, the victims were able to provide a description of the vehicle to police.

Plymouth Police located the truck in their town and information was provided to the victims. No injuries were reported, according to MSP.

Massachusetts State Police say an investigation is ongoing.

