Drivers asked to avoid roads near Boston City Hall as utility crews address ongoing issue

BOSTON — Drivers are being asked to avoid a wide stretch of roadway near Boston City Hall as utility crews work to address an outage after a manhole fire on Friday morning.

Boston police say to steer clear of Cambridge Street, Staniford Street, Blossom Street, O’Connell Way, and the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge near Hamilton Coolidge Square, until further notice, as Eversource crews work to address an issue in the area of Cambridge Street and Staniford Street.

Eversource says the issue began when a manhole caught fire around 10:15 a.m.

“The manhole is equipped with an energy-release cover, which functioned as designed and remains in place,” an Eversource spokesperson told Boston 25 News. “Due to the ongoing fire response, we have not yet been able to safely access the underground system to assess damage.”

Around 480 customers were without power near Government Center with an estimated time of restoration around 6:30 p.m., according to Eversource.

Eversource Outage Map 1/30

State police and MBTA Transit police are also assisting in the area.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Mayor’s office for info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

