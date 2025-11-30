Driver with outstanding warrant crashes after high-speed chase in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. — A suspect was taken to a hospital after crashing on Interstate 95 while fleeing a traffic stop overnight.

According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1 a.m. troopers initiated a traffic stop near Exit 17 in Sharon because the driver had an outstanding warrant.

During the stop, troopers observed what appeared to be bullet holes in the vehicle’s doors.

Police followed the vehicle when the driver fled, heading north at more than 100 mph.

Despite losing a tire, the driver continued onto Interstate 93 in Braintree, where the vehicle later crashed.

The driver was evaluated and taken to South Shore Hospital.

State police said there is no information yet regarding the suspect’s identity or the charges they may face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

