Driver taken to hospital after SUV plunges into swimming pool on Cape Cod

HARWICH, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital after officials say they crashed an SUV into their swimming pool on Cape Cod on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to 58 Snow Inn Road in Harwich Port around 10 a.m. found the front of a black Range Rover submerged in a backyard pool, according to the Harwich Fire Department.

Harwich Fire Chief Dave LeBlanc told Boston 25 News that the driver, who lives at the home, barreled through a fence before coming to rest in the pool.

The driver was able to get out of the SUV without help. They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harwich SUV into pool

A towing company was called in to haul the SUV out of the water.

LeBlanc said the crash caused moderate damage to the pool area.

Property records indicate the waterfront home is valued at more than $6 million.

The Harwich Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

