Driver suffers minor injuries after driving car into trash compactor in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday afternoon at Southborough’s transfer station.

The town’s fire department said “serious injuries were avoided” after the driver inadvertently crashed their car into the compactor.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

