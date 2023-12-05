Driver seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Sharon, state police say

SHARON, Mass. — A 48-year-old man from Blackstone was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Sharon on Monday night, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 6 p.m. on I-95 at Exit 17.

An initial investigation found that a 2022 Ford Explorer, driven by the Blackstone man, left the roadway and crashed into parked and unoccupied construction vehicles in the infield between the on- and off-ramps, state police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group