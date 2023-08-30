Driver killed in crash involving Demoulas truck on highway in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a crash involving a Demoulas truck on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Interstate 295 north just prior to the Interstate 95 interchange around 6:30 a.m. found a 2007 Mack 600 truck with an attached trailer that had crashed with a car, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the car, whose name wasn’t released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was owned by Demoulas Supermarkets and was being driven by a 44-year-old Lowell man, state police noted.

Two travel lanes on the northbound side of the highway were closed as emergency crews worked at the scene.

State police detectives assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

