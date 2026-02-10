Driver hospitalized after septic truck rolls over during crash, leaks waste

Police officers and firefighters were called to help deal with a messy situation in North Andover on Tuesday.

Just before 2:00 p.m., a tri-axle septic truck rolled over, trapping the driver inside on Boston Street near Willow Ridge Road and Paddock Lane.

The truck was carrying roughly 4,500 gallons of septic sewage and appeared to be leaking, police and fire officials say.

North Andover firefighters used hydraulic cutting tools to rescue the driver and transported him to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

North Andover Fire notified the North Andover Board of Health, the North Andover Conservation Commission, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to develop a containment plan.

As of 5:00 p.m., police and fire officials say the runoff is contained and crews are working to empty the truck.

Boston Street remains closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by North Andover Police.

