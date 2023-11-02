Local

Driver dies after being ejected in crash on New Bedford highway that sent truck airborne

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A driver died after being ejected in a crash on a New Bedford highway that sent their pickup truck airborne early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 140 at Braley Road just after 4 a.m. found a wrecked 2006 Ford F-150 in the area of Exit 7, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was traveling north at a high rate of speed when the truck lost control, hit a guardrail, and went airborne, ejecting the unbelted driver, state police said.

Troopers assigned to the state police Dartmouth barracks are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

