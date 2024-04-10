Driver dead after truck crashes into Devens healthcare center, bursts into flames, state police say

DEVENS, Mass. — A driver is dead after the pickup truck they were operating crashed into the side of a healthcare center in Devens and burst into flames on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at TaraVista Behavioral Health Center on Patton Road shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

About two hours after the crash, a state police spokesman said the driver was still believed to be inside the wreckage. Their name hasn’t been released.

Video from the scene showed a black pickup truck lodged in the side of the building near the main entrance. Firefighters were seen on the roof of the building and the ground assessing the charred damage.

Francis Sauvageau, CEO of the TaraVista and MiraVista Behavioral Health Centers, said the truck struck a section of the building where administrative offices are located.

There were no injuries to staffers inside the building and they were never in any danger, according to Sauvageau.

Sauvageau also noted that the building is structurally sound and patient care remains ongoing.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the crash, as well as state police troopers, detectives, fire investigators, and crime scene personnel. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was also on scene.

Facts and circumstances on what led up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.

The incident is under investigation.

