Second juvenile arrested after fatal shooting of 14-year-old Worcester boy

WORCESTER, Mass — A 16-year-old teenager faced a judge on Monday after his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Worcester boy.

The 16-year-old teen, whose name was not released, was arraigned in Worcester Juvenile Court following the fatal shooting on Friday, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early’s office. The hearing will be closed to the public.

Authorities would not release the charges the 16-year-old is facing.

A second juvenile male was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting that killed Sterling Baptiste Jr., according to police.

At around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Worcester Police officers responded to the lower Belmont Street neighborhood for a report of a possible shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found 14-year-old Baptiste inside an apartment with a serious gunshot wound, police said. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to call Worcester Police detectives at 508-799-8651, send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

