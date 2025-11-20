Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run collision in Framingham faces judge

The driver charged in a deadly hit-and-run collision in Framingham faced a judge on Thursday

Paulo Castro, 69 of Framingham, was arraigned in Framingham District Court on Thursday on charges of leaving the scene of personal injury causing death after allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist the day before.

The collision happened at the intersection of Concord Street and Gorman Road shortly before 10:00 a.m.

The operator of the bicycle, a 43-year-old Framingham man, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Castro did not stay at the scene

The victim’s name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision and Reconstruction Section.

Castro is expected to post bail and will next appear in court for a probable cause hearing in January.

