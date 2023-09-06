Dramatic video shows Coast Guard evacuating sick passenger from Carnival Cruise ship near Cape Cod

Dramatic video shows the moment a Coast Guard crew medically evacuated a sick passenger from a cruise ship near Cape Cod on Monday.

Authorities say they received a report from the Carnival Legend cruise ship at 6:35 p.m. that a woman on board was experiencing abdominal pains and had been vomiting throughout the day. The vessel, which was on its way to Greenland from Cape Cod, was 180 nautical miles off the Cape at the time of the call.

An MHH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HH-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew were launched to aid the distressed passenger.

Video shows the aircrew arriving on scene around 10:25 p.m. and safely hoisting the patient and the cruise ship nurse up into the Jayhawk helicopter.

Both the patient and nurse were transferred to emergency medical services at 12:05 a.m.

The passenger’s condition is unknown at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

