DRACUT, Mass. — A two-alarm fire broke out at a home on Parker Avenue in Dracut on Sunday night, causing extensive damage and displacing one resident.

The Dracut Fire Department responded to the fire at 92 Parker Avenue at approximately 5:11 p.m. with mutual aid from the Lowell and Pelham, N.H. Fire Departments. Firefighters arrived to find smoke emanating from the second floor of the two-story, single-family home.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack, using two hose lines to combat flames on both the first and second floors. The fire had spread through the balloon-frame construction of the house, reaching the roof area and necessitating an extensive overhaul to extinguish all hot spots.

Dracut Fire Department extinguishes two-alarm house fire (Dracut Fire Department)

“Due to the age and construction of the building, fire had extended rapidly through concealed spaces,” Dracut Fire Chief Michael Cunha said.

The fire was brought under control by about 6:05 p.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the residents evacuated safely. However, the home suffered significant fire damage to the second floor, along with fire, water, and smoke damage to the first floor.

The cause of the fire is believed to have originated as a chimney fire on the first floor, but the exact cause remains under investigation by the Dracut Fire Department.

Mutual aid from the Lowell and Pelham, N.H. Fire Departments assisted at the scene, while the Hudson, N.H., Methuen, and Lowell Fire Departments covered Dracut stations during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group