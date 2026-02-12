Dr. Kimmie Ng of Dana-Farber discusses colorectal cancer risks in younger people

DEDHAM, Mass. — Dr. Kimmie Ng, of Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, joined the Thursday edition of Boston 25 Morning News to discuss colorectal cancer risks in younger people following the death of “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek.

Van Der Beek, 48, had previously revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

While speaking with Boston 25 anchor Nicole Gabe, Ng broke down the differences between average-risk and high-risk adults. She also explained the important symptoms people should be looking out for.

Ng recommended that average-risk adults begin screening for colorectal cancer at the age of 45.

The American Cancer Society recently announced that colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in both men and women under the age of 50.

Watch Ng’s full interview in the media player above.

