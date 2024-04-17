Dr. Charles ‘Stormy’ Mayo, co-founder of the Center for Coastal Studies on Cape Cod, to retire

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo, co-founder of the Center for Coastal Studies, is retiring.

A special sendoff celebration is planned in May to highlight Mayo’s contributions to the conservation and study of our marine environment, the Center for Coastal Studies said in a statement.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Provincetown Town Hall, 260 Commercial St. It will feature live entertainment with the bluegrass string band Sugar Bucket.

Friends will have the opportunity to “roast and toast Stormy,” and enjoy desserts, snacks and a cash bar.

Mayo, director of the Right Whale Ecology Program, co-founded the Center for Coastal Studies in 1976 alongside Dr. Graham Giese and the late Dr. Barbara Shuler Mayo.

During his 48-year tenure, he helped establish the Marine Animal Entanglement Response program, now “a leader in global whale rescue efforts,” according to the center.

“His leadership in the Right Whale Ecology Program significantly advanced the study and protection of the endangered North Atlantic right whale, and aided in the designation of Stellwagen Bank as a National Marine Sanctuary and spotlighting Cape Cod Bay as a crucial right whale habitat,” the Center for Coastal Studies statement said. “Dr. Mayo’s profound connection to the ocean and his commitment to marine conservation have left a lasting impact on the field.”

Registration is required for the free event on May 10. To register, visit coastalstudies.org/celebratestormy .

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group