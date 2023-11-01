Dozens seen entering Rafah crossing to Egypt but Mass. family still stuck in Gaza, friend says

MEDWAY, Mass. — Dozens of people entered the Rafah crossing to Egypt on Wednesday, but a family from Medway, Massachusetts, remains stuck in Gaza.

It appeared to be the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than three weeks ago.

A friend of the Medway family and their attorney, Sammy Nabulsi, told Boston 25 that Abood Okal, his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, and their toddler, Yousef, haven’t been able to leave the area.

In a statement, Nabulsi said, “What is so disappointing is that there are nationals of 8 different countries being permitted to cross. The United States is not one of them.”

Okal, Wafaa, and Yousef traveled to Gaza last month to visit family and have been there ever since.

Communications and internet services were gradually being restored after the second major cut in five days, according to Paltel, the main service provider. Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that started the fighting. In addition, around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group. One of the captives, a female Israeli soldier, was rescued in a special forces operation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

