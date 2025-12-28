Dozens gathered to participate in the ‘Plunge for Pete’ to honor former Boston College legend

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Dozens gathered in Gloucester on Saturday to participate in the “Plunge for Pete” to honor former Boston College legend Pete Frates and to raise money and awareness for ALS.

The annual event, held at Bass Rocks Country Club on Good Harbor Beach, serves as both a fundraiser and a celebration of Frates’ legacy, which includes founding the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised significant awareness and funds for ALS research.

Frates, who’s from Beverly, played college baseball for the Eagles as an outfielder, serving as a captain for the team in his senior year in 2007.

Frates lost his battle to ALS in 2019, but he and his memory live on through his family, his wife, Julie, and his daughter, Lucy. They continue to raise awareness and contributions for ALS and ALS research with the goal of making ALS a liveable disease, not a death sentence

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group