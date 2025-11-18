Dozens of birds killed in fire at New Hampshire turkey farm ahead of Thanksgiving

HAMPTON, N.H. — Dozens of birds, including turkeys, were killed in a fire that broke out at a family farm in New Hampshire overnight.

The fire started in an equipment shed at Hurd Farm in Hampton, destroying the building and processing equipment, and leaving about 75 live birds dead, business owners announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

“This is a very difficult and unexpected setback for our family and our business. At this moment, we are focused on assessing the full extent of the damage and are unsure of our immediate next steps for recovery,” the owners wrote. “We ask for your tremendous patience and support as we navigate this challenging period. We promise to communicate a full plan and timeline for how we intend to move forward as soon as we have one in place.”

Owners noted that the “majority” of turkeys that had already been processed for Thanksgiving perished in the blaze, less than two weeks before the holiday.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group