Dorchester woman wins $1000 a week for life from Mass. State Lottery ticket

BOSTON — A Dorchester woman is the winner of $1000 a week for life after obtaining the winning ticket from a Massachusetts State Lottery ticket.

Daneysi Ballestero-Alvarez is the winner of the Lottery’s new “$1,000 a Week for Life” $5 instant ticket game

The new ticket game officially went on sale on February 18.

Ballestero-Alvarez, a medical assistant, chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $800,000 (before taxes).

Ballestero-Alvarez plans on going back to school, alongside traveling, and fixing up her mother’s house with the winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pit Stop, 695 Truman Pkwy. in Hyde Park. The store will receive a $10,400 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

