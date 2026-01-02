Dorchester man arrested after stealing thousands in multi-state shoplifting

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of shoplifting from numerous Target stores in multiple states.

Long Tran, 54, was arrested and charged with:

Shoplifting by asportation over $250

Trespass

Boston police say that around 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to 7 Allstate Road on reports of a shoplifter in custody.

Once there, loss prevention officers met with Boston police and informed them that the individual was seen hiding 27 bottles of lotion inside a duffel bag. That person then tried to leave but was stopped by loss prevention.

Boston police were later informed that the suspect had previously been trespassed from the store in November, and is believed to have stolen over $56,000 worth of merchandise from Target stores across multiple states.

Tran is expected to be arraigned at South Boston District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

