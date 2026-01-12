Dorchester man arrested after search warrant leads to drug, firearm bust

BOSTON — A Dorchester man has been arrested after Boston police executed a search warrant that led to the recovery of a firearm and narcotics.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 9, around 2:30 p.m., when officers noticed an individual who was the target of the investigation exit the residence, stand near the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Bernard Street, who appeared to be waiting for someone.

Then, shortly afterwards, a vehicle pulled up, and the individual entered the passenger seat. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, identified the subject, and taken into custody.

Officers then began the search warrant at 191 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. Two individuals were found inside the residence and were advised of the warrant.

During the search, officers found a loaded Protec .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol along with additional ammunition in a bag by a dresser, large and small bags of a brown substance, which is believed to be fentanyl, and bags of cocaine. Officers also found digital scales, drug packaging materials, and multiple forms of identification belonging to the suspect. Additionally, $7,000 was also located.

As a result, Andy Alcantara-Beltre, 33, of Dorchester was arrested and charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Trafficking in a Class A substance (over 100 grams)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (crack cocaine)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

