Don’t trash your nip bottles. These Mass. liquor stores will pay you for your empties

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Don’t trash your nip bottles. The owners of three Massachusetts liquor stores say they will pay people who return their empties.

The owners of Seaside Liquors, Wellfleet Spirits Shoppe, and Wellfleet Wine and Spirits in the Barnstable County town on Cape Cod say are offering up 10-cent rebates to customers who bring back empty nips to limit litter, the Cape Cod Times reported.

The newspaper reported that the move comes after a petition to ban nips in Wellfleet was rejected last year.

“We’re trying to do our part to help promote less litter,” Al Kogos, owner of Seaside Liquors, told the Times. “If this can catch on in other towns, who knows? We’ll see how it goes.”

The 10-cent rebate program took effect in Wellfleet on Feb. 1.

Nine towns in Massachusetts have banned the sale of nips.

