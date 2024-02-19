Local

Don’t trash your nip bottles. These Mass. liquor stores will pay you for your empties

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo - Day 3 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: Miniature bottles of Fireball Whisky on display during the 2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Conference + Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group) (David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar)

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Don’t trash your nip bottles. The owners of three Massachusetts liquor stores say they will pay people who return their empties.

The owners of Seaside Liquors, Wellfleet Spirits Shoppe, and Wellfleet Wine and Spirits in the Barnstable County town on Cape Cod say are offering up 10-cent rebates to customers who bring back empty nips to limit litter, the Cape Cod Times reported.

The newspaper reported that the move comes after a petition to ban nips in Wellfleet was rejected last year.

“We’re trying to do our part to help promote less litter,” Al Kogos, owner of Seaside Liquors, told the Times. “If this can catch on in other towns, who knows? We’ll see how it goes.”

The 10-cent rebate program took effect in Wellfleet on Feb. 1.

Nine towns in Massachusetts have banned the sale of nips.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read