‘Don’t tell me these girls stole my cat!’: Surveillance shows school kids snatching kitten from Bost

BOSTON — A Roxbury auto repair shop owner is determined to find his pet kitten after he says his pet was stolen by two girls on their way to school.

Surveillance video shows the girls entering N & K Auto Repair Shop on Blue Hill Ave Thursday around 8:22 a.m.

They’re seen leaving with the kitten in a book bag less than two minutes later.

The owner said the girls asked to touch his pet kitten inside the shop shortly after he opened.

He was looking when they scooped up one of his two kittens but then briefly walked next door to deliver a key.

His kitten named Maya was nowhere to be found when he returned moments later.

“Don’t tell me these girls stole my cat!,” said Harry Cartagena, owner of N & K Auto Repair. “I looked at the cameras, and yes, they stole my cat.”

Cartagena said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the video.

“They look around. They don’t see me. They open the bag and place the cat inside the bag and took off,” he said. “I was mad!”

Cartagena showed the footage to four nearby schools in hopes of identifying the girls, but none recognized them.

He reached out to Boston 25 News to help find his stolen kitten.

“It’s only been a couple of hours, and I miss my cat,” he told Boston 25 News.

He said he hasn’t contacted police because he’s hoping this can be resolved without law enforcement.

“I want them to learn their lesson. If the mom or dad sees the cat in the house, please return it back to me,” he added. “It’s not right.”

Cartagena is asking anyone with information to call N & K Auto Repair at 617 212-6770.

