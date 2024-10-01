Dockworkers walk off job along East Coast in strike that could have major impact on Mass. economy

BOSTON — Dockworkers walked off the job at ports along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts early Tuesday, including in Boston, in a strike over wages and automation that could reignite inflation and cause shortages of goods.

A picket line was formed at the entrance of Conley Terminal, halting operations in Boston after the International Longshoremen’s Association started the strike at midnight.

The strike impacts 36 ports from Maine to Texas, which means those ports will likely shut down operations until the dockworkers return.

The union said they could not reach a deal on their contracts with the United States Maritime Alliance.

Massport confirmed the Conley Terminal could have cargo pile up if no workers are available to distribute shipments as they arrive.

The strike could also impact your wallet if prices go up on common imports.

Josh Stillwagon, the chair of economics at Babson College, said prices could increase on items like fruits, chocolate, coffee, and alcohol among other products shipped to America.

“So if you think about some of the major industries in Massachusetts say chemical manufacturing, or electronics manufacturing those are relying on parts from abroad, auto parts are a big import for Massachusetts, meats,” Stillwagon said. “If we don’t have ports on the eastern seaboard here there you know there’s going to be fewer goods that we’re able to get in I mean there’s gonna be a lot of goods just sort of sitting at the ports and it will in some ways look like what happened when there was a lot of port congestion right after COVID.”

Stillwagon also fears this strike could impact interest rates.

“Something like this, if it really does disrupt the inflation numbers, it could cause a Fed to hesitate and you know we could end up tipping into a recession,” Stillwagon added.

It’s been almost 50 years since this union went on strike.

They said the wage increase offer fell far short of their demands and they want protections against automation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

