Do you see it? Shark-shaped cloud appears in sky over ‘Jaws’ party at Mass. drive-in theater

MENDON, Mass. — A cloud shaped as a shark appeared in the sky over the Mendon Twin Drive-In during a showing of the hit film “Jaws” over the weekend.

The popular drive-in theater hosted a watch party in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg‘s summer blockbuster, with multiple showings over Labor Day weekend.

At one point on Sunday night, viewers turned their eyes from the screen to the sky, noticing one cloud formation that was reminiscent of the giant great white that terrorized the island of Amity.

This is a real picture from our Jaws party. The clouds formed a shark. Posted by Mendon Twin Drive-In on Monday, September 1, 2025

“This is a real picture from our Jaws party,” the drive-in wrote in a Facebook post. “The clouds formed a shark.”

The post garnered hundreds of likes and comments, with many Facebook users joking, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

The iconic film was shot on Martha’s Vineyard and released on June 20, 1975.

