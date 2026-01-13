DJ with UMass Lowell student radio resigns after posting threat against JD Vance

LOWELL, Mass. — A former radio DJ affiliated with UMass Lowell has resigned after advocating for the murder of United States Vice President JD Vance, school officials say.

The person responded to a post critical of JD Vance by stating, “it’s simple, we kill JD Vance.”

The person identified themselves as a host of a radio show on WUML in their profile, according to FOX News. WUML is funded by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and managed by student members.

UMass Lowell says the person who resigned was a volunteer contributor and not a current student.

UMass Lowell told Boston 25 News that they contacted the FBI, the Secret Service and Haverhill police who determined there was no immediate threat.

“UMass Lowell takes seriously any threat of violence involving our community,” the school said. “Statements such as the post in question are inconsistent with the values of our democracy and our university.”

