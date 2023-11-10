Disturbing discovery: Remains of newborn baby found at Rochester recycling facility, DA says

ROCHESTER, Mass. — A troubling discovery for workers at a trash facility in the town of Rochester. The district attorney says the remains of a “newborn infant” were found in a collection of trash that was delivered to the facility.

“Rochester Police received a 911 call at approximately 10:40 a.m. (Thursday) from Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester,” according to a statement from the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. “The caller reported that infant remains were found within a trash collection that was trucked to the facility for disposal.”

Rochester Police say all processing was stopped as police responded to the facility.

“Rochester Police contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced,” according to the statement from the DA.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken over jurisdiction and will determine cause of death, according to the district attorney.

The investigation is ongoing,. The district attorney is asking anyone who has any information to call Trooper David Wohler of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County at 508-894-2648.

A similar incident happened at this same facility in May when the remains of a baby girl were found at the recycling center. That case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group