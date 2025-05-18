Local

Devers homers in 9th to give Red Sox 7-6 win over Braves

By The Associated Press and Boston 25 News Staff
Braves Red Sox Baseball Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, left, celebrates as he runs the bases toward home after hitting a walkoff home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)
By The Associated Press and Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning against Pierce Johnson, sending the Boston Red Sox to a 7-6 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night that snapped their four-game losing streak.

Jarren Duran had a two-run homer and a tying two-run single for the Red Sox, who had dropped 10 of 15.

Atlanta’s Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna hit consecutive first-inning homers off Lucas Giolito, helping the Braves build a 5-0 lead before the Red Sox came charging back with two runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Drake Baldwin added a two-run homer for Atlanta, which lost for only the fifth time in 14 games.

Aroldis Chapman (3-2) struck out three in a scoreless inning for the win.

Eli White had three singles and a couple of nice running catches on back-to-back plays in the fourth for the Braves.

It was the second straight night that Olson was the front end of back-to-back homers after he hit a solo shot in a series-opening victory Friday.

Baldwin’s drive sailed over the top of the right-field foul pole, making it 5-0 in the third.

Making his fourth start after missing 2024 following elbow surgery, Giolito was tagged for six runs in four innings.

Key moment

Devers hit a 2-1 curveball from Johnson (1-1) into Boston’s bullpen.

Key stat

Atlanta (23-23) is only the fifth team to start 0-7 and move above .500. None of the previous four made the playoffs.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (2-3, 3.31 ERA) pitches against RHP Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.33) in the series finale Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read