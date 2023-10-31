Deputies killed a Maine man outside a police station. Police say he was armed with a rifle

RUMFORD, Maine — Law enforcement officers in Maine have killed a man who confronted officers outside a police station with a rifle.

Twenty-three-year-old Sean Dyment of Canton, Maine was shot by two officers from Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

Dyment was transported to Rumford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said they were talking to a resident outside the Rumford station about a vehicle that had been following the person.

As they talked, police said a vehicle matching the person’s description drove up to the station.

Dyment then allegedly confronted officers with a rifle and was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group