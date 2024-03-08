Demolition of Webster Mill building complete in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Demolition on the Webster Mill building has been completed, the Town of North Attleboro announced on Friday.

On Wednesday, the remaining wooden portions of the Webster Mill building were demolished by Plainville Pump. The only remaining structure left of the Webster Mill is the concrete building which was determined by the Board of Survey to be structurally safe for the time being.

The debris from the wooden portion of the building was covered with reinforced poly film membranes to mitigate the spread of asbestos or other hazardous materials into the air.

Air samples did not detect enough asbestos in the air to cause concern, according to the town.

“I would like to thank our Board of Survey, including Director of Public Works Mark Hollowell, Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Building Inspector Brian Butler and disinterested party Steve Cabral, our contractors, MassDEP and all other parties that worked to promptly address the imminent threats the Webster Mill posed to our community,” Town Manager Michael Borg said.

“Together, we all worked collaboratively to prevent the imminent threat of the building’s collapse while following all protocols and procedures set forth to ensure the safety of our community. We now look forward to working with the owners to determine the next steps with the building so that we can clean up any hazardous materials and begin the efforts of revitalizing and repurposing this piece of land,” Borg added.

The completion of the demolition means a road detour on Broadway is now lifted.

Over the next couple of months, the Town will work with the property owners to properly dispose of the pile of debris that remains on the premises.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group