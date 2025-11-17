Deceased hunter found in Manchester, NH after suffering apparent medical emergency

MANCHESTER, NH — A deceased hunter was found over the weekend in the woods in Manchester, NH.

According to NH Fish and Game, around 10 p.m. on November 15, conservation officers were notified that a deceased hunter had been found in the woods off Dunbarton Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that the hunter, whose name is being withheld until family notifications can be made, had harvested a deer.

The hunter was retrieving it from the woods and appears to have suffered a medical emergency.

The hunter was found by a family member who went looking for him after he had not returned home in the evening.

Officials remind outdoor enthusiasts to always leave an itinerary with someone when venturing into the woods.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

