Death investigation underway after woman’s body found at Boston’s Carson Beach

BOSTON — Authorities launched a death investigation after the body of a woman was found at Carson Beach in South Boston on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a section of the beach along William J Day Boulevard near Molly’s Beachside Burgers found the woman’s body just before 7 a.m., according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

The name of the woman hasn’t been released.

Video from the scene showed the area blocked by cruisers, yellow crime tape in a parking lot, a heavy police presence, and Boston EMS officials gathered at the beach.

Investigators were spotted searching for evidence in the parking lot near a cluster of bushes.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death weren’t immediately clear. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

