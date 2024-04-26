Deadly shooting of NH woman under investigation, AG says

CONWAY, N.H. — Police launched an investigation overnight after a woman was found shot to death in her New Hampshire residence, according to investigators.

Conway Police responded to an apartment in the area of 36 Council Road around 12:00 a.m. for a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further updates were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group