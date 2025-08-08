Deadly motorcycle crash in Lancaster under investigation

LANCASTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Thursday night.

According to Lancaster Police, the motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Route 117 near Crawford Truck Sales when the operator failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

Investigators say the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

Their identity is not being released at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individual involved during this difficult time,” Chief Everett Moody said.

The crash remains under investigation by Lancaster Police in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

