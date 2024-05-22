Deadly house fire in Marlborough under investigation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A person was found dead following a house fire in Marlborough early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says flames broke out at 66 Nolan Way just before 8:30 a.m. and emergency crews were on scene within three minutes.

With the blaze confined to the back left corner of the residence, firefighters entered and found one adult already deceased, according to authorities.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials say the bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes and one other resident was displaced.

Witnesses allegedly told crews the fire began in the fire floor living room.

“On behalf of the Marlborough Fire Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” Chief Kevin Breen said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Both Hudson and Southborough Fire Departments provided mutual aid to at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

