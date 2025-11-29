Dartmouth Police Department warns residents of loose cows

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — The Dartmouth Police Department is asking residents to be aware of loose cows.

According to officials, the cows escaped and were last spotted in the area of Old River Road.

Police are asking residents to use caution in the area while driving.

Anyone who sees them is asked to give Dartmouth Police a call at (508) 910-1700.

