Danville man arrested, charged following home burglary in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, NH — The Hudson Police Department arrested a Danville man in connection with a home burglary on Saturday night in Hudson, NH.

The incident where officers responded to an active burglary at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, the suspect had fled the scene. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Deveau.

He allegedly forced entry through a rear secured entrance, causing property damage, and assaulted two individuals inside the residence.

On November 30, 2025, at around midnight, Hudson Police, with assistance from the Danville, Sandown, and Hampstead Police Departments, located Deveau near his home and took him into custody. It was noted that Deveau was out on bail for witness tampering from a prior case in the Manchester District Court.

Deveau faces multiple charges, including:

Burglary (Class A Felony) – two counts

Simple Assault – three counts

Criminal Mischief – two counts

Harassment

Breach of Bail

He was booked and processed and is being held on preventive detention.

Deveau is currently at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, awaiting his arraignment scheduled for December 1 at 1:00 p.m. in the Nashua District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group