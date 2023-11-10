DA investigating possible hate crime at Boston University after anti-Semitic graffiti found

BOSTON — Graffiti found at the Boston University Hillel is being investigated by authorities as a possible hate crime.

Officers responded to the Jewish campus organization on Bay State Road this past week for a report of anti-Semitic vandalism, according to BU officials.

The exact contents of the graffiti are unclear at this time, but officials allude to many Jewish students on campus feeling nervous for their safety.

In a campus-wide letter, Executive Director and University Chaplain Rabbi Jevin Eagle says the act of vandalism has left the Jewish community “shaken” and “disheartened.”

“We are grateful for the swift response from BU, BU Police, and the Suffolk County District Attorney,” he wrote. “This horrific act is being investigated as a religious hate crime.”

Rabbi Eagle, along with Managing Director Ethan Sobel, say they’re committed to providing steadfast support for Jewish students and in support of Israel.

“Our message is clear: hate crimes in any form are intolerable and anyone charged with committing them will pay the consequences,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “This defacement was a targeted act and we will work closely with Boston University police to identify, arrest and prosecute the person responsible.”

Last Friday, a student at UMass Amherst was arrested for allegedly punching a Jewish student who was holding an Israeli flag and then spitting on the flag. The alleged attack happened after UMass Hillel held a walk and gathering on campus, as students called for the return of the 240 Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7 attack in Israel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

