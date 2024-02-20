DA identifies human remains found in Saugus as man reported missing last year

SAUGUS, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday identified the human remains that were found in the woods behind homes in Saugus over the weekend as those of a man who had been missing since last year.

The skeletal remains located behind David Drive on Sunday were positively identified as those of John Lawler, of Haverhill, by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Lawler was reported missing in the summer of 2023.

This case remains open pending a final determination by the OCME as to Lawler’s cause of death.

Police responded to the wooded area behind David Drive after an individual walking their dog found the remains. Investigators spent the day gathering evidence from the woods, and the remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Family members told Boston 25 that Lawler had been missing since July 14, 2023.

Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward first reported on the search for Lawler back in September.

The area where police began to search is close to the Salvation Army Rehab Facility where Lawler was living until mid-July. It is also close to Walgreens where security cameras caught these final pictures of Lawler, carrying a fishing rod on July 14th.

He left behind his cell phone. But before he disappeared, Lawler withdrew a large amount of cash from a bank account.

Barbara Hubbard, Lawaler’s former partner and the mother to three of his four adult children, told Ward last year in a Zoom interview that she lost contact with Lawler decades ago, but she, like others in his life, was desperate for answers.

“My big concern is that he was talking about it. People have done things for a lot less than that. People have killed over a pack of cigarettes; you don’t know, you just don’t know,” Hubbard said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

