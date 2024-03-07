DA: Homicide investigation underway after man shot to death outside friend’s apartment in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was sitting in his truck was shot to death outside his friend’s apartment in Randolph late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Castle Village Condominiums on Highland Glen Drive just before midnight 32-year old Deandre Jones, of Boston, suffering from serious injuries inside his bullet-riddled pickup truck, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Jones was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m.

The victim’s outraged mother, Shawannika Jones, told Boston 25 News that her son was ambushed by a masked gunman shortly after he got out of work.

“They say some guy in a mask did it to him. That’s a coward type of move,” Shawannika said. “You should have shot him without your mask because what goes around comes around.”

Shawannika said her son worked hard every day as a local breeder of French bulldogs and that he was preparing to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Friday.

“He had two more days to be 33. They killed him before his birthday,” Shawannika said. “Whoever did that, they’re going to pay.”

She also said that her son lived at Castle Village with his girlfriend and 14-year-old son.

Randolph police officers and investigators from Norfolk District Attorney’s Office were spotted scouring for evidence in the tree line before the victim’s blue pickup truck was towed away.

“Detectives were working through the night, collecting evidence and processing the scene,” Morrissey said in a statement. “The vehicle was towed to the Randolph Police Station for forensic processing.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy as early as today.

State troopers assigned to Morrissey’s office are assisting Randolph police with the investigation.

There have been no arrests made in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

