DA: Boston man pleads guilty to 3 shootings in three months in Cambridge, Somerville

BOSTON — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Lennox Pierre-Louis, 22, of Boston, pled guilty in connection with three separate shootings in Cambridge and Somerville.

Pierre-Louis was sentenced to 5-6 years for the June 18, 2022 shooting, 2 ½ years for the March 11, 2022 shooting, and 5-6 years for the December 27, 2021 shooting, Ryan said.

In June 2022, Cambridge Police responded to Hurley and Charles Streets for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on scene they were able to collect nearly a dozen shell casings and observed that at least four vehicles and one building had been struck by bullets, Ryan said.

Pierre-Louis initially fled the scene but, after crashing the car he was operating a short time later, he was arrested in the area on an outstanding unrelated warrant.

During the investigation, detectives located surveillance video and were able to identify Pierre-Louis in connection to the shooting. The video shows him firing his gun at another man across the street, missing the man, and then fleeing the scene.

He was charged with armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, trafficking cocaine over 18 grams, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to Ryan.

During the investigation of several serious incidents where shots were fired in Cambridge and Somerville, police and prosecutors were able to connect Pierre-Louis to two other shootings.

Ryan said the first, in Dec. 2021, on Marshall Street in Somerville, one shot struck the car of a man who was leaving to go to work. The bullet passed through the passenger’s side and out the driver’s side of the vehicle, fortunately not striking the driver.

The second, which occurred in March 2022, on Windsor Street in Cambridge, three shots were fired. A residence and a nearby building were struck.

Pierre-Louis also pled guilty to attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling in connection with the Windsor Street shooting in Cambridge and attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm without a license in connection with the Marshall Street shooting in Somerville, according to Ryan.

“Over the course of the past year, we have seen an alarming increase in the frequency of random gun violence, especially among young people. These bullets are striking homes and vehicles indiscriminately. Clearly, it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed. Yet, we have not done enough to address the perpetrators’ complete lack of concern for public safety and the ripple effect that these dangerous incidents have on the well-being of the entire community,” said District Attorney Ryan. “We must attack this problem on all fronts. We have put tremendous resources into investigating these incidents and this case reflects that work. Beyond that, we are championing legislation to address this issue, engaging the community, and working on progressive prevention.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

