DA: Boston man facing animal cruelty charge after decomposed dog found during wellness check

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after police found a decomposing dog in his Chelsea apartment during a wellness check that was requested by neighbors who reported a strong odor to building management, officials announced Tuesday.

Massi Ennis, 24, was arraigned Friday in Chelsea District Court on a charge of animal cruelty in connection with the discovery of a dead dog that was found in his living room on the afternoon of Oct. 27, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Chelsea police officers responding to a wellness check and a report of a deceased animal at 185 Washington Avenue spoke with the building’s maintenance manager who said that tenants were complaining about a strong odor emanating from one of the apartments, Hayden’s office said.

“As officers entered the apartment, they observed what appeared to be feces throughout the main entrance, kitchen, and living room, including on the couch,” Hayden’s office wrote in a news release. “They also observed empty food and water bowls in the dog’s crate. As officers approached the dog, they noticed maggots and gnats around the mouth, indicating decomposition.”

Officers were unable to locate the owner of the apartment, later identified as Ennis, and observed his mailbox filled to capacity with mail, according to prosecutors, and another resident told police she had not seen her neighbor in about a week but mentioned she would often hear him yell at the dog, causing it to whimper.

Ennis was taken into custody when he appeared at the property manager’s office in Quincy on Oct. 30.

Ennis is said to have told police that he was subleasing his apartment to someone he met at work about a year ago and that he had not been in his apartment since Oct. 3.

Police were unable to find anyone matching the name and description that Ennis provided, according to prosecutors.

“This is another tragic case of a pet suffering because its owner did not take some simple, humane steps like bringing the dog to a local shelter or a rescue organization. Pets bring many joys but they also bring many responsibilities, and the lack of responsibility here is heartbreaking,” Hayden said in a statement.

A judge set Ennis’ bail at $500 and ordered him to have no possession or contact with dogs or other domesticated animals.

Ennis is due back in court on Dec. 23 for a pretrial hearing.

