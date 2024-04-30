DA: 34-year-old man dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass. — A Framingham man was killed after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer in Sudbury Tuesday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Officers responding to the area of Route 20 near Wayside Road around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a serious crash found a tractor-trailer and a sedan with extensive damage, according to Ryan.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer truck was traveling westbound on Route 20 when a Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lane colliding with the truck head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the Sentra, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene, Ryan said.

The truck driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Sudbury Police and Fire and the Massachusetts State Police Collison Reconstruction Section.

Route 20 in the area of Wayside Road has reopened in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

