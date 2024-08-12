DA: 1 person dead after overnight shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Lawrence left at least one person dead, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the area of 91 Bennington Street early Monday morning. Video from the scene showed the area roped off with yellow crime tape.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Boston 25 that one person was killed in the incident.

Investigators appeared to be focused on several cars parked in a driveway between two homes and detectives were spotted searching inside and outside of a three-level home.

A neighborhood resident told Boston 25 that he heard five shots ring out.

“All we know, it was nice and quiet,” Luis Perez recalled. “We heard five shots, a young lady screaming. That’s what we heard.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

