Curtain call: Improv Boston announces end to its programming

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A beloved comedy institution in Cambridge for over 40 years is closing its doors for good.

ImprovBoston announced Monday night it can no longer fiscally and operationally sustain going forward and all regular operations will cease come years end. The theater in Central Square, which saw thousands of improvisational comedy shows and stars, will be closed on December 31, according to the organization’s website.

“This is incredibly difficult,” Managing Director Matt Laidlaw said. “Everyone at ImprovBoston worked extremely hard over these last three years to keep our doors open – from Leadership to our Touring Company, Instructors, Techs, Staff, Ensemble Members, volunteers, and students.

Improv Boston was founded in the early 1980′s in Inman Square performing in small bars and restaurants across Boston and Somerville. As the organization grew in size, it moved to a larger 140-seat theater in Central Square, at one point holding over 30 weekly live shows.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused financial burdens that were too much for the comedy institution to bear.

“I’m incredibly proud we were able to keep performing post-pandemic and offer shows and classes to our beloved fans,” Laidlaw said. “However, without a theater to call ‘our own’ our chances for surviving long-term are very low. The best decision for the business is to wind down, and wrap up operations.”

Along with touring shows, the theater also offered corporate training, an award-winning Comedy School with classes in Improv, Stand Up, and Sketch Comedy, and boasts a laundry list of famous alumni.

“We were able to survive three amazing years, post-pandemic,” says Laidlaw, “not many venues or theater companies have this privilege.”

During the coming months, the Comedy School will complete the last session of classes, and the theater will honor all remaining contracts with current clients.

We had a good run for 40+ Years, and sadly tonight we're dimming the lights on our Operations at ImprovBoston. For the fulll story, please check our website https://t.co/t079qbZNsD pic.twitter.com/EdecwsuNvk — ImprovBoston (@improvboston) December 12, 2023

