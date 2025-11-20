‘Crucial lifeline’: Gov. Healey demands release of heating assistance funds amid Trump delays

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is calling on the Trump Administration to immediately release federal funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a critical resource that helps low-income households afford heating during harsh New England winters.

In Massachusetts, LIHEAP is known as the Home Energy Assistance Program and typically supports more than 150,000 households, representing over 300,000 residents each year.

The funding, which usually becomes available in early November, was delayed due to the recent federal government shutdown. Despite the government reopening, federal officials have informed states that LIHEAP funds will not be restored until the end of the month — a timeline Healey says is unacceptable.

“Every year, thousands of low-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities struggle to afford to heat their homes during New England’s bitter cold winters,” Healey said at a news conference at the State House. “LIHEAP serves as a crucial lifeline for Massachusetts families and people across the country. It’s bad enough that the Trump Administration shut off funding for heating assistance, SNAP, Head Start, and other essential safety net programs during the shutdown. But now, with the government reopened, they are telling us it’ll take more time to get LIHEAP funding flowing again. This is unacceptable, especially as the holidays approach and temperatures continue to plummet.”

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell echoed Healey’s concerns, calling the delay “political games” that put vulnerable residents at risk. Legislative leaders, including House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, also condemned the delay, warning that withholding funds will force families to choose between heating their homes and paying for food.

Healey has sent a letter to federal officials urging them to:

Release the highest allowable amount of LIHEAP funding authorized under the Continuing Resolution.

Ensure the program is fully staffed and operational for states and community partners.

Provide clear guidance on timelines, eligibility, and disbursement mechanisms.

Until federal funds are restored, the Healey-Driscoll Administration is using leftover federal funding from last year to assist households facing heating emergencies — including no heat, utility termination notices, or dangerously low fuel supplies. Residents in need should contact their Local Administering Agency immediately.

During the 2024-2025 heating season, HEAP assisted over 159,000 Massachusetts households, with 54% of recipients being seniors on fixed incomes and 11% having children under age six.

In response to the prolonged shutdown, the Department of Public Utilities has expanded the winter shut-off moratorium. This year, the moratorium began on October 27, 2025, and will run through April 1, 2026, covering major gas and electric utilities as well as Municipal Light Plant customers.

Residents experiencing financial hardship should contact their utility provider for programs like budget billing and extended payment plans.

