Crews rush to put out multi-car fire in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Firefighters in Westwood rushed to put out a multi-car fire before it could spread to a house, Monday.
In photos posted to social media, you can see how close the cars were parked near the house.
“With all companies in quarters, crews were able to quickly get on scene, stretch a line, and keep the fire from extending to the home,” the post by the Westwood Firefighters Local 1994 states.
Officials did not state a possible cause of the fire.
