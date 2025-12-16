Crews rush to put out multi-car fire in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Firefighters in Westwood rushed to put out a multi-car fire before it could spread to a house, Monday.

In photos posted to social media, you can see how close the cars were parked near the house.

Westwood vehicle fire Crews rushed to put out a vehicle fire before it could spread to a house in Westwood, Monday. Photo Credit: Westwood Firefighters Local 1994

“With all companies in quarters, crews were able to quickly get on scene, stretch a line, and keep the fire from extending to the home,” the post by the Westwood Firefighters Local 1994 states.

Officials did not state a possible cause of the fire.

