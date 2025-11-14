Crews rush to prevent shed fire from spreading to house

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fire crews in Dedham worked to put out a shed fire before it spread to a nearby house.

The incident happened in town on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dedham Fire Department.

“Engine 3 arrived first due and reported the shed fully involved with wind pushing the fire and heat towards the adjacent house,” a Facebook post by the department reads.

Photos posted by the department show the shed with heavy fire damage.

Dedham shed fire Crews worked to put out a shed fire before it spread to a nearby house, Tuesday. Photo Credit: Dedham Firefighters Local 1735.

In another photo you can see the proximity of the shed to the house.

“The fire was contained quickly, saving the home from any significant damage or fire extension,” the department said.

No one was injured in the fire, according to officials.

Officials did not release a cause of the fire.

